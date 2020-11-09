Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Contracts with Amagi to Power Upcoming Linear Channels on Growing List of Streaming Platforms

Crackle Plus Will Utilize Amagi’s Cloud Playout SaaS Platform to Help Create and Distribute Linear Versions of Crackle, Popcornflix and Other Channels on Growing List of FAST Platforms

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, announced today the collaboration between Crackle Plus and Amagi to power the linear channel experience for Crackle, Popcornflix and other channels on a growing list of FAST (“Free Ad-Supported TV”) platforms. At launch, Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels will be available on platforms like Plex and VIZIO Watch Free, with additional platforms and channels expected to be announced soon.

Viewers of these linear channels will have access to a curated selection of Crackle and Popcornflix’s extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Amagi, a global SaaS leader in broadcast and streaming TV enables live linear channel creation, distribution and monetization for leading TV networks and content brands. Amagi works with large broadcast networks such as A+E Networks UK, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, NBCUniversal, and Warner Media among hundreds of others to create linear channels. In the last 12 months, Amagi has added 150+ streaming channels to its platform for content owners like Cinedigm, Tastemade, PeopleTV, Insight TV, Tennis Channel, Yahoo!Finance, beIN Sports, SportsGrid, and VENN among others. These channels are distributed on leading FAST platforms such as The Roku Channel, SamsungTV Plus, VIZIO, Xumo, PlutoTV, Plex, Redbox, Sling, and YouTube TV as well as broadcast TV providers such as Comcast, Dish Networks, AT&T U-Verse, and Spectrum.

“Launching free linear channels is the next phase in making our streaming services Crackle and Popcornflix more ubiquitous and accessible to a growing number of viewers. We are excited to partner with best-in-class technology partner Amagi to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences to both viewers and advertisers,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “With 80,000 hours of content available within our networks and through our sister content distribution company Screen Media, the opportunities to create new exciting linear experiences, including additional branded channels, are endless.”

“We continue to see a meteoric rise in the ad-supported entertainment audience,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder at Amagi. “Crackle Plus is a perfect candidate for successful linear channels because of the strong AVOD brands it controls, like Crackle, Popcornflix, Chicken Soup for the Soul, and A Plus, and its extensive premium content library. This gives marketers comfort in advertising with well-known and brand-safe channels.”

Crackle and Popcornflix linear and VOD networks will each be available in the U.S. on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT AMAGI ( www.amagi.com )

Amagi is a next-gen media tech company that provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions to TV networks, content owners and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and SVOD platforms. Amagi also offers 24×7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations for traditional TV networks. Amagi delivers 400+ channels with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, New Delhi and Bangalore.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

[email protected]

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

[email protected]

(212) 223-0561

AMAGI CONTACTS:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Katie Cessna

BLASTmedia for Amagi

[email protected]

317-806-1900 x.142