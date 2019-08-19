Chiding Macron, Putin says ‘I don’t want yellow vests in Russia’

Vladimir Putin rebuked his French counterpart on Monday, saying he did not want “yellow vest” protests spring up like in France, after Emmanuel Macron urged the Russian leader to abide by democratic principles following weeks of protests in Moscow.
