Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker’s Annual Letter to Shareholders

Healixa Inc. (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) today releases an open letter to shareholders from the Company’s CEO

Holbrook, New York, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products Inc.) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today offers an open letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Ian Parker which reports on the Company’s 2021 year-to-date progress and shares his outlook for the balance of 2021.

Shareholders,

Healixa has created a staggering portfolio of “healing technologies”. We have yet to unveil the full breath of our portfolio, but this letter will serve as a prelude to many of the exciting technologies to come. Collectively these ethically engineered technologies have the capability to produce substantial revenue while simultaneously having a positive healing impact on the world around us.

The construction of this portfolio can be attributed to a select group of executives at Healixa who believe it is possible to “Do Well While Doing Good”. I want to take a moment and thank them for their creativity, dedication, and execution. With them, Healixa is capable of becoming a premier Blue-Chip company.

At Healixa we believe that our health is a reflection of what we eat, drink and, breathe. To that end, Healixa has amassed healing technologies that focus on building healthy communities. Our technology portfolio provides an omnichannel care approach and positive impact on the macro environmental challenges of our times.

We have four core beliefs:

Care Communities – We believe in building sustainable communities that focus on quality of life. Energy Sustainability – We believe that advanced green technology is critical to the future of human sustainability. Continuous Health – We believe that affordable comprehensive quality personal care should be attainable by all. Water Access – We believe access to clean drinking water is a necessity, and a human right.

How We Arrived at This Point

The healthcare industry, traditionally a slow adopter of automation and AI, was forced to rapidly accelerate the way we digitize healthcare in United States in order to address the COVID19 healthcare crisis. In the current on-demand economy, online commerce saves customers money and precious time. This added value is being presented to patients and the data conveys our patients are receptive and becoming active participants in their healthcare. The process of digitization is still in its early stages, which is evident with the number of fragmented solutions being offered. That said, Healixa is committed to championing this stage of digital care by offering an array of unique, convenient, personalized healing technologies via one simplified care ecosystem.

Healixa’s calculated launch of novel technologies includes Healixa’s intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships. From incubation stage to market ready, our team of experts have focused on the foundational pieces needed to build an adaptable command center and product “Launch Pad”. A “Launch Pad” which will become home base for over 3 million covered lives and growing.

Although there is a competitive landscape, few companies can compete with our biometric scan technology. With just the camera on a mobile device, we can now take your vital signs and report them back to your physician instantly. This revolutionary technology has separated us from the current pack. Our goal is to advance quickly to solidify and extend our current US healthtech position while continuing Healixa’s green tech global market initiatives. Independent and internal reviewers continue to validate the substantial opportunity in the vast markets we are targeting.

It’s All About the Long Term

We believe that a fundamental measure of our success will be the shareholder value we create over the long term. This shareholder value is a direct result of our ability to broaden and solidify our position as market leaders in technology acquisition and development. The strength we possess as leaders in technology will command and ignite the expected revenues in our economic model. Technology leadership can translate directly to higher revenue, higher profitability, greater capital velocity, and correspondingly strength in returns on invested capital.

Our decisions have consistently reflected this focus. We first measure ourselves in terms of the metrics most indicative of our technology leadership: unique products, large addressable markets, patent protection, and creation of new categories. We have invested and will continue to invest aggressively to expand and leverage our technology portfolio, brand, and infrastructure as we fast track to establish an enduring franchise.

Because of our emphasis on the long term, we may make decisions and weigh tradeoffs differently than some companies. Accordingly, we want to share with you our fundamental management and decision-making approach so that you, our shareholders, may confirm that it is consistent with your investment philosophy:

Healixa relentlessly focuses on ethically engineering products that have a positive impact on the world around us.

The team aims to make investment decisions in light of long-term market leadership considerations rather than short-term profitability considerations or short-term Wall Street reactions.

We continuously measure our programs and the effectiveness of our investments analytically, and discontinue those that do not provide acceptable returns, and to increase our investment in those that respond best to the market at large.

We will always strive to learn from both our successes and our failures.

Our objective is to make bold rather than timid investment decisions where we see a sufficient probability of gaining market leadership advantages.

When we see opportunities to broaden our technology portfolio in prominent new ways, we will do so without concern of Wall Street’s reaction.

We will work hard to spend wisely and maintain our lean culture. We understand the importance of continually reinforcing a cost-conscious culture, particularly in a business still in its investment and growth stage.

At Healixa, we balance our efforts on growth with emphasis on long-term profitability and capital management. At this stage, we choose to prioritize growth because we believe that scale is central to achieving the potential of our business model.

The basis of our growth will be hiring and retaining versatile and talented individuals and continue to weight their compensation to stock options rather than cash. We know our success will be largely affected by our ability to attract and retain a motivated human capital base, each of whom must think like, and therefore must actually be, an owner.

With this foundation, we would like to turn to a review of our business focus, our progress in 2021, and our outlook for the future.

Bold Decisions and Future Share Price

As we turn from expansion and acquisition to execution, it is now time to begin to introduce a more complete picture of our technologies and how they all fit together. It is important to note one substantial difference between us and all of our care competitors; we have built a portfolio that not only addresses the symptoms of underlying health issues but also some of the major root causes of health issues. In this regard, one cannot look at healthcare and ignore the clean water crisis rapidly spreading throughout the globe. Lack of clean water is one of the major contributing factors to disease and illness. For this reason, Healixa has acquired a game changing patented technology to help transport clean water almost anywhere just from harvesting the air around us. This is not a concept technology, but rather a proven and tested technology which, when married to our healthtech, provides a true complete healing environment. Everyone that needs healthcare also needs clean water.

This patented technology has already received significant interest from DoD experts, Special Operations Experts, United Nations, NGO’s, foreign governments, pharmaceutical companies and industry leaders. We will be releasing more on our healing technologies in the coming weeks, but the important take away is that our technology has no competition. We are entirely in a league of our own with this.

With Water and Our Employees

The past year’s success is the product of a talented, smart, hard-working group, and I take great pride in serving as CEO of this talented team. Setting the bar high in our approach to hiring has been, and will continue to be, the single most important element of Healixa’s success. We diligently work towards building something meaningful while making a difference to our customers. Solutions we expect to last for generations. We feel incredibly fortunate to have a group of dedicated individuals whose sacrifices and passion transform Healixa daily. As we add new talented team members, I believe they will also be inspired, just as I am every day, by the dedication, commitment, and talent of our core team.

Goals for 2021

First, we want to rapidly deploy our uniquely unified digital care eco-system to the market. Second, we want to unveil the world our game changing water technology. We believe that the combination of these two initiatives will have a lasting positive impact on our world around us. This perfectly exemplifies Healixa’s mission to “Do Well While Doing Good.” The days of focusing only on the almighty bottom line at the expense of the world around us are over. We ALL need to be better. We need to look at the future through the lens of profitability by sustainability. Healixa’s portfolio of ethically engineered healing technologies put us in a unique position to drive and lead this philosophy.

Our continued efforts throughout these initial phases will remain to be expanding our reach, building out our brand and gaining knowledge from our consumers, partners, and key players in the industry. By making sound investments in our operations and infrastructure, we will be able to support consumer’s core needs; convenience, availability, and service while we grow. The organization also has major plans to go international. We understand firsthand the challenges with expanding our reach yet see significant opportunities for Healixa to better serve those overseas, such as participating in building sustainable communities. Our number one priority is to take pride in our investments and continue to find ways for expansion in human care.

As we grow our ecosystem, we are recognizing the vast amount of knowledge there is to absorb. Time is of the essence, but our optimism, drive, and attention to detail is above all others. Our long-term vision for the Healixa brand will not come easily. We will face many challenges, and run into a few walls, but we will face them together. Our ability to continue turning each of those challenges into opportunities is what will drive shareholder value and make Healixa a household name. With our team of functional, seasoned experts we will continue to refine Healixa’s digital footprint in the human care continuum. We feel good about where we are to date, and enthusiastic about future launches. We aren’t stopping anytime soon.

At Healixa we are incredibly grateful to our market relationships for their patience and trust in our ventures, to each other for our dedication, and to our shareholders for their support and encouragement. 2021 has been an exciting year and we are ready for the future.

/s/ Ian Parker, CEO

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa Inc., formerly known as Emerald Organic Products Inc., is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.