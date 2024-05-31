Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday declined an invitation to meet with Democratic senators to discuss the controversy surrounding the flags that flew outside homes owned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
In a letter on Thursday, Roberts penned his response to Democratic senators, writing that he “respectfully declines” their invitation to meet to discuss ethics concerns surrounding Alito flying of an upside-down American flag outside his Virginia home, and an ̶
