Chief Outsiders made its 10th appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. Adding Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) to its offering of Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), the company continues to expand client success, resulting in sustained growth

HOUSTON, TX, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, has earned a spot on this year’s Inc. 5000 List, an annual measure of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, for the tenth consecutive year, an extraordinary feat.

In earning its tenth-straight appearance on the list, Chief Outsiders joins a small number of companies with the sustained growth to gain the distinction ten times. That select group represents less than 1 percent of those who have ever appeared on the Inc. 5000 List.

15X Revenue Growth

Over the past 10 years (2012-2022), Chief Outsiders posted remarkable revenue growth of 15X—enough to earn 10 consecutive years on the list and the 3,895th spot on this year’s Inc. register. Today, more than 120 fractional CMOs and CSOs—up from 70 just three years ago—bring their global skills to the boardrooms of mid-market B2B and B2C businesses to make big things happen for clients and take sales to the next level.

“Our mission has never changed. We built a firm where the world’s best marketers come to do the best work of their careers, surrounded by peers they love to learn from,” said Art Saxby, CEO, Chief Outsiders. “This philosophy has spurred tremendous growth year-over-year—both in the number of CMOs and CSOs who thrive in our culture and the more than 1,850 companies who have attained new levels of brand awareness, growth, and revenue, as a result of their tireless efforts.”

New Fractional CSO Offering

Benefitting from the expanding gig economy, increased acceptance of remote work, and a desire by companies to enjoy greater flexibility in their pursuit of excellence, Chief Outsiders expanded its offerings in 2022 to include a new Fractional CSO program to complement its Fractional CMO services.

According to Chief Outsiders, the new Fractional CSO Service helps clients unlock revenue growth by inserting battle-tested executive sales talent into the organization on a part-time basis at less cost than a full-time VP of Sales. The new program is modeled on the company’s highly successful Fractional CMO offering.

Commenting on why so many midsized companies have tapped Chief Outsiders, Jeff Plotka, CEO of Precision Work Inc. and long-term client of Chief Outsiders, says, “You get to partner with an organization that is truly vested in your success.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify and deploy the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,850 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for ten consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Chief Outsiders made its 10th appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

