Nation’s largest provider of Fractional CMO services taps sales veteran to lead parallel offering designed to counter executive sales talent shortage and improve client sales performance

John Blessing, Chief Sales Officer and CSO Program Director, Chief Outsiders Nation’s largest provider of Fractional CMO services taps sales veteran to lead parallel offering designed to counter executive sales talent shortage and improve client sales performance

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional CMO services to grow mid-market companies, recently announced the appointment of senior sales executive, John Blessing to head up the company’s new Fractional CSO program.

In addition to his role as a Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Blessing will serve as the CSO Program Director, where he will work with CEOs of mid-market companies in various industries to match, place, and direct fractional CSOs tasked with accelerating sales growth and profitability for their clients.

“John is an accomplished leader who consistently builds success in growth and turnaround situations,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal, Chief Outsiders. “He accelerates growth by building and executing strategic sales programs and drives sales and operations alignment to deliver breakthrough revenue.”

According to Chief Outsiders, the new Fractional CSO Service helps clients unlock revenue growth by inserting battle-tested executive sales talent into the organization on a part-time basis at less cost than a full-time VP of Sales. The new program is modeled on the company’s highly successful Fractional CMO offering.

Track Record of Executive Sales Success

Blessing brings a track record of executive sales success in several industries to his new role as Chief Sales Officer Program Director. His previous roles include executive positions in professional services, financial services, retail, and SaaS industry companies.

For example, Blessing drove net income growth of 700% turning around a 35-year environmental consulting services company. He also drove a 400% increase in product and services revenue rebuilding the largest region of a business process software company, replacing the sales staff, and facilitating the sale of the company to Adobe.

With his unique perspective and operational acumen, Blessing will pursue the mission of placing high-level, hands-on sales executive talent within the reach of mid-market companies to take sales to the next level. Many of those companies have faced a talent shortage of experienced sales leaders they need to gain a competitive advantage.

Leads Team of Executive Sales Talent

Today, Blessing holds a clear understanding of Chief Outsiders’ market and the sales challenges faced by clients. The appointment as CSO Program Director allows him to recruit, place and direct additional senior sales executives from a deep and cohesive team of fractional executive talent as needed within the program to help clients achieve big goals.

Prior to Chief Outsiders, Blessing served as Chief Operating Officer of Forensic Analytical Consulting Services, Sr. Vice President of Sales at GE Capital Fleet Services, and CEO of MarketAll. He also served as Vice President Sales at Crosscom National LLC, Sr Director Strategic Solutions of Earthlink, and Vice President Sales & Marketing at Jayhawk Acceptance.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment

John Blessing, Chief Sales Officer and CSO Program Director, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com