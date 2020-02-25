Chief Outsiders Welcomes Restaurant, Retail CMO Doug Reifschneider to its Team of Fractional Chief Marketers

Breaking News
Reifschneider boasts an impressive record of gains in revenue, awareness, and market share.

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For decades, Doug Reifschneider has helped grow sales and market share for some of the nation’s biggest restaurant and retail interests—espousing a philosophy that it’s critical to first develop comprehensive marketing strategies to drive results before diving into tactics. Now, Reifschneider has brought this core ideology to Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” collective of fractional chief marketers.

At Chief Outsiders, Reifschneider joins more than 70 part-time CMOs who work to align SMB and mid-market companies with contemporary go-to-market strategies on a per-need basis. Reifschneider joins Chief Outsiders with a proven track record of results that can be applied to any consumer-facing retail operation. He is particularly noted for his prowess at strengthening brand equity with resonating positioning strategies via successful marketing programs and innovative marketing campaigns that boost revenues. 

To wit, while serving as Vice President, Marketing/Brand Management at Firehouse Restaurant Group, Reifschneider helped deliver a sustained increase in comparable restaurant sales while influencing the growth of more than 500 additional locations. The results? Nearly 20 percent average annual sales growth during his tenure. Reifschneider generated similar returns while serving in executive marketing positions at dining chains Hardee’s, Fazoli’s, and Pita Pit USA.

“Doug is an innovative leader with strong team building and collaboration skills,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ South Team. “His strategic initiatives generate substantial shareholder and franchisee value, and open new revenue opportunities.”

Reifschneider, who has augmented his professional experiences with a turn as a steering committee member for the National Restaurant Association’s Marketing Executive Group (MEG), is a graduate of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he earned his B.A. in Marketing.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

