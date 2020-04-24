Chiesi Global Rare Diseases Recognizes Fabry Disease Awareness Month and Launches “Fabry Focus on Health” Educational Series to Support Patients and Caregivers During COVID-19 Pandemic

Program offers suggestions from leading clinicians and other experts regarding impact of COVID-19 on families affected by Fabry disease

BOSTON, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. focused on research and development of treatments for rare and ultra-rare disorders, today announced its support for Fabry Disease Awareness Month and highlighted the company’s continued commitment to patients, caregivers and families impacted by this debilitating rare disease. The company also announced the launch of Fabry Focus on Health, a series of discussions with healthcare professionals and other experts on the impact of COVID-19 on the Fabry community.

“We have met with so many patients and caregivers in recent months who have shared their perspectives on the impact of Fabry disease and the challenges they face every day. COVID-19 is presenting these families with many new challenges and there is a critical need for information and guidance. Through our new Fabry Focus on Health series, we will help patients and caregivers learn about strategies that can help them better manage their physical and emotional health during this difficult time,” said Giacomo Chiesi, Head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases. “As we continue to work to advance our clinical research efforts and our goal to bring patients a new treatment option for Fabry disease, we will also continue to look for new opportunities to connect patients and caregivers with the information they need to protect their health.”

Fabry disease is an inherited lysosomal storage disorder that causes the abnormal buildup of a fatty substance, leading to symptoms ranging from severe pain to organ failure, particularly of the kidneys. Fabry Disease Awareness Month is observed in the U.S. and in countries worldwide in April each year, with the goal of building broader awareness of this progressive and rare disease.

The Fabry Focus on Health series features discussions with healthcare professionals and other experts about a range of issues that can impact patients and families affected by Fabry disease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Topics include reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection, managing care, strategies to use telemedicine options for care, and managing anxiety and depression.

“It is important for people living with Fabry disease to understand their risks and how to stay safe and maintain their health at all times, but this is especially true as we all face the challenge of COVID-19,” added Mr. Chiesi. “In addition to following guidance from the CDC, WHO and other reputable organizations, we hope that the Fabry Focus on Health series will bring patients and caregivers information that can provide both guidance and comfort as they face the challenges ahead.”

About Chiesi Global Rare Diseases

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases is a business unit of the Chiesi Group established in February 2020 and focused on research and development of treatments for rare and ultra-rare disorders. The Global Rare Diseases unit works in collaboration with Chiesi Group to harness the full resources and capabilities of our global network to bring innovative new treatment options to people living with rare diseases, many of whom have limited or no treatments available. The unit is also a dedicated partner with global leaders in patient advocacy, research and patient care.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focused healthcare group with 85 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and a global presence in 29 countries. Chiesi researches, develops, and markets innovative drugs in the respiratory therapeutics, specialist medicine, and rare disease areas. Its R&D organization is headquartered in Parma (Italy), and is integrated with R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK, and Sweden to advance Chiesi’s pre-clinical, clinical, and registration programs. Chiesi employs nearly 6,000 people. Chiesi Group is a certified Benefit corporation. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com .

