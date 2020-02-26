Chiesi in the Community donates nearly $1 million in 2019

Chiesi USA at March for Babies event The Chiesi USA team participates in the March of Dimes March for Babies in 2019

Chiesi’s CSR program increases contributions to the Triangle community and therapeutic areas

CARY, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) contributed more than $980,000 in 2019 through its Chiesi in the Community corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, marking an increase of $132,000 from donations in 2018. As an employee-led program, more than 150 Chiesi employees supported 121 unique charitable organizations with 2,400 hours of time throughout 2019.

“Chiesi in the Community allows our team the opportunity to utilize their skills and resources within our organization to support those around us,” said Ken McBean, President of Chiesi USA. “We’re grateful for our employees’ enthusiasm in this program and thrilled with its outstanding impact each year.”

Through national and local partnerships, Chiesi team members supported patient organizations such as March of Dimes, the American Heart Association and Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc. to align with the company’s therapeutic focus and mission to improve patient care and experience.

Additionally, Chiesi in the Community continued to support underserved children in the Triangle area through initiatives with Marbles Museum, the North Carolina Football Association Spread Your Wings Foundation, WRAL Coats for the Children and the Durham Bulls. For the second year as a Durham Bulls sponsor, Chiesi donated $15,000 total to Children’s Flight of Hope, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Me Fine Foundation.

As part of the Elementary Engage Program, Chiesi provided employee engagement and financial support for various initiatives at Poe Elementary School, including school supplies donations, interactive physical education activities, enhanced elective classes and sustainable nutrition programs.

In 2019, the Triangle Business Journal recognized Chiesi for the third year running in the Corporate Philanthropy Award for the company’s community service to patients, employees and partners.

Recognized as a Certified B Corporation in June 2019, Chiesi’s CSR program demonstrates its commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B Corp certification is provided by B Lab, a leading global sustainability nonprofit that assesses companies’ impact on workers, customers, community and environment.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi in the Community

Chiesi in the Community is Chiesi USA’s employee-led corporate social responsibility program. The mission of the program is to improve the health and well-being of the communities where we live and serve. The program is comprised of four main pillars: Stakeholder Engagement, Local Sociocultural Enhancement, Therapeutic Areas and Elementary Engage Program Keystone Initiative. Chiesi works with many nonprofits in the Triangle area focused on underserved youth. In addition to local nonprofit support, the company’s Keystone Initiative is focused on local elementary schools; working with staff, parents and local partners to implement sustainable programs designed to make positive change in the overall student learning experience. On a national scale, Chiesi continues to support the efforts of groups within the therapeutic areas they serve, such as the March of Dimes, American Heart Association and cystic fibrosis nonprofits.

