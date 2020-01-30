Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chiesi USA, Inc. Receives Top Employer in the U.S. Certification for 2020

Chiesi USA, Inc. Receives Top Employer in the U.S. Certification for 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Top Employers Institute recognizes Chiesi USA for the fifth year running

CARY, N.C., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) announced today that the company has been named as a Top Employer in the United States for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition is certified by the Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best practices worldwide.

“We take this recognition very seriously, since Chiesi’s culture and success are built by our amazing employees,” said Ken McBean, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chiesi USA. “We strive daily to maintain an environment where people feel respected as individuals, valued for their work and empowered to grow. We will continue to advance this commitment year after year.”

Top Employer certification requires an in-depth assessment of a company’s HR practices, including talent strategy, workforce planning, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, leadership development, career and succession management, compensation and benefits, and overall corporate culture. Companies must re-apply for certification each year.

Alongside Chiesi USA, Chiesi Group earned its Top Employer in Italy certification for the 12th consecutive year and Top Employer in Europe certification for the eighth year. The company’s recognitions worldwide align with its corporate sustainability goals as a Certified B Corporation, a status obtained by the Group in 2019.

About Chiesi USA
Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About the Top Employers Institute
To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers Certification, visit https://www.top-employers.com/en-US/.

Contacts
Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, [email protected]
Business Development: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, [email protected] 

PP-G-0349 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8c06cc2f-6253-4fdd-9865-1aa7ff2f55b6

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.