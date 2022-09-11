Child Care On-Demand Company Honors First Responders on 9-11 With Generous Gift

Breaking News
TOOTRiS Gifts First Responders in all 50 States with Free Access to Affordable 24/7 Child Care Options

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In commemoration of 9/11 and the strength, courage, and service of first responders across the country, TOOTRiS announces their National 50 in 50 First Responder Honor Gift. 

As champions for the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, AmeriCorps has called on Americans to turn one of the most tragic days in U.S. history into a day of good and betterment – TOOTRiS is proud to respond.

More than 25% of American families say finding Child Care is a nightmare, and for first responders (fire fighters, police, EMTs, nurses) who work long and varying hours, the challenge is even greater.

To ease the burden and provide help, TOOTRiS is launching its National 50 in 50 First Responder Honor Gift program. With the gift, the first 50 certified first responders to sign up in each of the 50 states will get free access to TOOTRiS’ Premium Child Care platform free of charge for a full year. This allows first responders to access over 180,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide, 24×7, enabling them to search, vet, and enroll their children in real-time quality Child Care programs for full-time, drop-ins, emergencies, before and after school, during standard and non-standard hours, no matter where they live and work.

“Children and their families are at the core of what we do at TOOTRiS just as first responders are at the core of our communities,” said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. “TOOTRiS is humbled to be able to give back to first responders in a way that makes life better for their entire family.”

First Responders who’d like to receive the First Responder Honor Gift should visit 50-in-50 for more information and eligibility. The first 50 first responders in each state to respond will receive the TOOTRiS Premium Child Care Gift. 

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS was founded in 2019 to transform Child Care so that every person, in every city, in every state has access to affordable Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the only technology platform that integrates the entire Child Care ecosystem (children, parents, providers, employers, and service organizations). This makes finding Child Care more convenient, affordable, and on-demand. For more information visit tootris.com.

Visit tootris.com for more information.

Media Contact 
Jeff McAdam
JMcAdam@TOOTRiS.com
(720) 988-0984

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

