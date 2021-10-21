Breaking News
Child Neurology Foundation Celebrates 20 Years With Inaugural Child Neurology Day

CNF Makes Community-Wide Call to Join Them in Next 20 Campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Child Neurology Foundation (CNF), a national nonprofit organization serving the one in five children in the U.S. who have a neurologic condition and the medical professionals who care for them, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with their inaugural Child Neurology Day on October 29.

On Child Neurology Day, CNF will officially kick off their Next 20! Campaign, focused on uniting the child neurology community over the next 20 years to help tackle the profound, systemic challenges still facing the millions of children living with a neurologic condition. The day will include a celebration of members of the child neurology community who provide hope and inspiration using #childneurostrong, as well as a call for donations to help fund CNF’s innovative new programming and research.

“Each year, we are able to help hundreds of thousands of children and families living with a neurologic condition,” says Amy Brin, MSN, MA, PCNS-BC, the CEO/Executive Director of the Child Neurology Foundation. “We’re excited to take a day and celebrate the amazing people in our community. But at the same time, we know there is so much more work to be done and we can’t overcome it alone.”

Even with the progress CNF has helped lead over the last 20 years, the journey for children and families with a neurologic condition can be long and lonely. Nearly half of families surveyed by CNF this year waited three or more years for an accurate diagnosis. Forty-four percent dealt with a misdiagnosis. Many families live in crisis mode attempting to navigate services needed to access medical treatment. And child neurologists are experiencing burn-out rates at alarming levels. The time to act is now to help build a better future for these children and their families.

How to Join CNF in Building a Better Future

Take part on October 29 by:

– Sharing a photo and story on social media using #childneurostrong to celebrate someone in the child neurology community who provides you with hope and inspiration.

– Donating to the Next 20! Fund to accelerate innovative new treatments and support families in crisis.

– Reaching out and working with CNF to build a brighter future for children and families living with a neurologic condition in the next 20 years.

About Child Neurology Foundation 

CNF is a patient advocacy organization on a mission to serve as the collaborative center of education, resources, and support for children and their families living with neurologic conditions and facilitate connection with the medical professionals who care for them. Each year, CNF’s work reaches hundreds of thousands of families in all 50 states and 70+ countries with programming focused on improving the patient care experience, attacking the effects of isolation, confronting systems-level change, and supporting research for the advancement of new cures and therapies.

Visit www.childneurologyfoundation.org/next20 for more information or contact Clare Hennig, Marketing & Communication Manager at communications@childneurologyfoundation.org.

