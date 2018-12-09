Child Search Alert

FORT MACLEOD, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Name: Gerad John Vanee

Age: 17

Missing Since: December 9, 2018

Missing From: Fort MacLeod, Alberta

Circumstances:

RCMP in Fort MacLeod, Alberta is asking the public’s assistance in locating missing Gerad John Vanee.

On December 9, 2018 Fort MacLeod RCMP were advised of a missing youth. 17 year old, Gerad John Vanee, was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home after babysitting.

He will be operating a white 2017 Ford Explorer with Alberta licence plate BWR5658. At this time there is no known direction of travel or intended destination.

Physical Description:

Gerad is a caucasian male, 5ft 8in, he has blonde hair and blue eyes. He will be wearing dark rimmed glasses.

Contact Information:

Please contact Fort MacLeod RCMP at 403-553-7200 with any information.

Since 1986, the Missing Children Society of Canada has been reuniting missing children with their searching families through professional investigations, emergency response, public awareness and family support programs. To learn more, please visit www.mcsc.ca .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db20ddd7-3791-40c8-9000-81441bbca832