Students who complete this program will better understand indoor safety standards and their application in early childhood.

ChildCare Education Institute launches HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion.

ChildCare Education Institute launches HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments.

ATLANTA, GA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute ® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments.

HLTH113 covers many actions caregivers should take to keep children safe in the early childhood environment. All of the steps covered in the course are vital to maintaining a safe learning environment. However, the most important thing teachers can do is ensure proper supervision at all times. Careful supervision can help caregivers spot potentially dangerous situations and work to prevent them.

“Most of these accidents can be prevented, particularly in child care centers, where strong safety policies and careful supervision can make all the difference,” says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. “This new course provides practical information and tips to help you maintain a safe indoor environment for young children.”

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements , as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA) .

HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 500 hours of English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

ChildCare Education Institute launches HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments

ChildCare Education Institute launches HLTH113: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Indoor Environments

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu