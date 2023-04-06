Students who complete this program will better understand the steps that can be taken to ensure a safe outdoor environment for young children.

ATLANTA, GA, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, HLTH114: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Outdoor Environments.

HLTH114 identifies common outdoor injuries and appropriate ways to prevent them. Students will learn about the various components of playground safety and hazards and the steps that must be taken to prevent accidental poisoning. Upon completing this course, students should be able to identify common outdoor-related injuries to children and describe appropriate ways to avoid these injuries, list the four necessary components of playground safety, identify playground problems and potential hazards and identify the ways children may be exposed to poisons.

“Outdoor play plays a crucial role in early childhood development, but it can also be unsafe,” says Leslie Coleman, Education Director for CCEI. “As a caregiver, it is important to be aware of the dangers children face outside, so you can work to minimize the risks.”

Since its founding in 2005, CCEI has launched more than 500 online childcare training courses to meet state licensure and Head Start requirements, as well as online certificate programs for nationally recognized credentials, including the Child Development Associate (CDA).

HLTH114: Building and Physical Premises Safety: Outdoor Environments is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 500 hours of English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

