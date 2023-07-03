ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on An Introduction to Learning Stories ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR134: An Introduction to Learning Stories as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2023.

ATLANTA, GA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR134: An Introduction to Learning Stories as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2023.

A Learning Story is a record of what a caregiver has observed about a child or group of children. Learning Stories can use text, images, or videos in any combination. They usually focus on a specific moment in time but may also include an accumulation of a child′s experiences over an extended period. They can also focus on a group experience or a moment when children were engaged in learning experiences together.

Learning Stories highlight children′s thinking skills, approaches to learning, and dispositions. Dispositions are described as characteristics or attitudes toward learning that children demonstrate. The retelling of an event becomes a Learning Story when the teacher adds their perspective or feedback about the child′s learning and development. This might include a description of the concrete skills the child demonstrated or a more theoretical perspective such as the child′s approach to learning.

Learning Stories help teachers connect to the aspects of early education that bring them joy and fulfillment. Using Learning Stories can also help teachers nurture their love of teaching. The first-person format makes the documentation personal. The narrative format gives educators a chance to share their feelings about the steps in a child′s unique developmental journey. Rather than spending time identifying what children cannot do, teachers focus on documenting children′s success stories. This focus on success creates a positive mindset for both the children and the teacher. Reviewing Learning Stories with children helps teachers build emotional connections with children, which creates a nurturing, curious, and supportive learning environment.

This course will introduce participants to Learning Stories, a powerful assessment tool in early childhood education. When fully embraced by educators, directors, and families, Learning Stories are a transformative approach to assessment. They deepen connections between teachers, families, children, and the broader community. Participants will discover the essential components of Learning Stories and how to develop each component.

“Learning Stories create an understanding of both children and adults in a way that promotes further discussion and ongoing learning,” says Leslie Coleman Education Director of CCEI. “They provide educators with a chance to share ideas, plan for future learning, and reflect on their practice.”

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

About ChildCare Education Institute, A StraighterLine Company

ChildCare Education Institute®, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

