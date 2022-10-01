Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2022.
ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2022.

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom

CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEUs upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.
CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEUs upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2022.

Cooking with children is an engaging activity that most children enjoy for its novelty and empowering characteristics.  Cooking can promote a sense of independence and control that is sometimes missing from early learning environments.  Cooking activities also teach skills across the developmental spectrum, including social, physical, and sensory skills along with fundamental skills in science, math, and early literacy.  Exposing children to new foods and teaching them basic cooking skills is also an important step in promoting healthy eating habits.

Planning and helping children prepare simple recipes is worth the effort because cooking is one of the few activities that allow children to do the same things that adults do, increasing their self-esteem and providing them with a fun sensory learning experience.  Unfortunately, concerns about safety, messes, and unappetizing results often prevent educators from including cooking activities into curriculum planning.  The goal of this course is to explore the benefits of cooking with children and provide several simple, no-heat recipes that can be implemented in most early learning environments.

Cooking activities provide a wealth of possibilities for learning and exploration in the early childhood setting. Cooking helps children develop their five senses as well as a sense of independence and confidence. Additionally, cooking activities can be used to target skills and concepts across the entire curriculum, including math, science, early literacy, cultural studies, and social skills.

“Cooking activities provide limitless opportunities for hands-on exploration and experimentation, which is essential in any early childhood curriculum,” says Maria C. Taylor, President of CCEI.  “Age appropriate cooking activities should be considered as part of the regular classroom curriculum.”

Teachers should evaluate classroom cooking activities on an ongoing basis.  It is important to know whether activities and supplies continue to be developmentally appropriate and that children continue to have new opportunities to explore and experiment.  ECE professionals should encourage children to develop a love for trying new flavors, recipes, and cooking techniques.

CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEUs upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

  • ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom
  • ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Cooking in the Classroom 
CONTACT: Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
asasher@cceionline.edu

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.