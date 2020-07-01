ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Creating a Multicultural Environment

Duluth, GA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI640: Creating a Multicultural Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2020.

We live in an incredibly diverse society, as well as an increasingly interconnected world. Individual children are influenced by multiple cultures and environments. In the early childhood environment, teachers should place a priority on helping children to develop a strong sense of self, including self−confidence and self−respect. Teachers also need to help children develop respect for people from different background in order that they may cooperate and learn from one another. These goals can be achieved by creating a multicultural classroom environment.

Prejudice and racism are learned; so are tolerance and compassion. While it may be normal and acceptable for children to be curious about people who look or act differently than the people they see at home, the notion that “different” people should receive unequal treatment or be avoided is something children learn from adults. They not only learn from what they are formally taught, they learn from what they see. However, adults can teach children about tolerance just as easily as they can teach them about racism.

Another important element of multicultural education is the principle that all children should feel a sense of belonging and acceptance regardless of their cultural heritage. No child should feel out of place in the classroom due to his or her home culture. As you will learn later in the course, this happens far too often, even in classrooms with the most fair−minded teachers. Ultimately, the goal of multiculturalism is to help prepare children from different cultures to live together in peace and equality. That is not to say that a multicultural curriculum will erase all disagreements and hostility in the world, but it can certainly help, especially if it is implemented effectively beginning in the early childhood years

According to the National Association for Multicultural Education, “multicultural education is a philosophical concept built on the ideals of freedom, justice, equality, equity, and human dignity.” These are certainly profound concepts to introduce in the early childhood setting. Teachers are not expected to lecture young children on the history of racial inequality in America or the concept of individual liberty. On the other hand, there are ways to begin introducing young children to the principles of multicultural education without overwhelming or confusing them. This course explains multiculturalism and anti-bias education. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to define the goals of multiculturalism, develop an anti-bias classroom, incorporate multiculturalism into learning centers and other classroom activities, and promote cooperative social skills in diverse classrooms.

“This course provides foundational strategies for developing a multicultural and anti-bias curriculum,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Students will examine the role that culture plays in the classroom, learn about basic goals of multicultural education, and identify strategies and activities for helping young children develop a sense of cultural identity and cooperative social skills.”

CCEI640: Creating a Multicultural Environment is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CCEI640. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

