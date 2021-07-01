ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Elements of Program Management

ATLANTA, GA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers ADM113: Elements of Program Management as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users July 1-31, 2021.

Program directors bring a wealth of experience and professionalism to their positions. Some come to the job with a deep interest in early childhood development and a dream of giving every child a proper “head start.” Others may be more focused on the entrepreneurial aspects of the job, inspired above all by the goal of building a successful small business. And some directors may find their calling in the day-to-day managerial tasks, such as maintaining safety and health requirements, curriculum planning, and staff development. While successful directors bring their own interests and specialties to the job, they must also be competent in multiple areas.

A successful director has multiple competencies. Being competent is not the same as being an expert in a particular area. It does mean, however, that a director must possess certain basic knowledge and skills in order to be able to meet job requirements. Above all, the director must provide solid leadership and perform these duties in keeping with a clear vision and philosophy. Everything the director does should serve a purpose, as defined in the program’s goals and mission statement.

This course explains the components of managing a successful early childhood education program. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to identify the components that are needed for quality programs and strategies for ensuring that these elements are in place and maintained at all times.

“A director completing this course will have a better understanding of what is involved in running the day-to-day operations of an early childhood program including how relationships with parents and the community can have an impact on the overall program,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Participants will also learn about accreditation processes and quality reports, marketing tools, improving public relations, and promoting positive relationships with families.”

ADM113: Elements of Program Management is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_ADM113. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

