ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Establishing Growth Mindset Practices in Early Learning Environments

Duluth, GA, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR121: Establishing Growth Mindset Practices in Early Learning Environments as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2019.

According to Carol Dweck, who first coined these terms in her research and subsequent book, Mindset: A New Psychology of Success, fixed mindset refers to the belief that we are born with a set amount of intelligence and ability.  In contrast, growth mindset is the belief that with practice, perseverance, and effort, people have limitless potential to learn and grow.  Fixed or growth mindset can be associated with academic achievements, as well as approaches to physical, social/emotional, and creative endeavors.  Research shows that these beliefs have a strong impact on student achievement, confidence, and attitudes toward school.

Mindsets can also be impacted by labels that children receive as they move through their education. These labels are powerful contributors to the development of a fixed or a growth mindset.  The more children can strengthen and solidify a growth mindset in their early years, the better the chances that they will retain this approach to learning as they age. Early childhood is the perfect time to establish positive patterns of thinking about learning, success, challenges, and failures.  Early childhood professionals’ work in the early years can have an enormous impact on the achievement gap between children from low income families, children of color, and their Caucasian, middle and upper class peers.

This course provides early childhood educators with a deeper understanding of the concept of growth mindset. The course discusses the importance of establishing a growth mindset approach to learning at a young age. Throughout the course, participants are presented with practical strategies they can implement immediately, and over the long term, that will support children as they form growth mindset beliefs and skills. The ideas shared in this course will be particularly valuable for individuals who work in preschool and before and after school programs.

“Early childhood professionals are in a position to prevent children from forming self-limiting beliefs,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “Applying the tools learned in the CUR121 course can help young children establish a more positive approach to learning before factors such as test scores and grade point averages come into play.”

CUR121: Establishing Growth Mindset Practices in Early Learning Environments is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

 

