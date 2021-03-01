ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Inclusion and Children with Special Needs

ATLANTA, GA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SPN106: An Introduction to Inclusion and Children with Special Needs as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users March 1-31, 2021.

According to the American Heritage dictionary, the term to include means “to take in as a part, element, or member; to 13 of 44 consider with or place into a group or class.” In education, inclusion is the practice of placing children with disabilities, or special needs, into educational environments with “typically developing” peers. But inclusion is much more than just the physical placement of children into typical, or mainstream, learning environments.

According to the inclusion statement from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), there are three important features of high-quality inclusion:

Access refers to simple modifications like rearranging furniture, adjusting learning opportunities so that all children can participate, and removing physical or structural barriers. Participation refers to using individualized supports and accommodations so that all children can fully play and interact within the environment. It is important for the providers to promote participation and engagement in an inclusive setting in very intentional ways. Support refers to the collaboration of all of the professionals who are working with a child with special needs. It is important that everyone working with the child use the same strategies and information to help the child develop and make progress.

Inclusion can be seen as a value that educators hold dear. It is a belief that all children belong, regardless of gender, ability, race or ethnic background. Planning needs to be done to make sure that all children are successful. No one can predict every adaptation that will be required to support children′s needs. However, with a belief in inclusion, teachers make an effort to reflect on the typical day to figure out which adaptations could help children to succeed.

Because children enter child care at such a young age, it is quite common for child care providers to be the first people to notice the possible signs of a disability. For this reason, it is extremely important to create an inclusive environment regardless of whether a child with a diagnosed disability is enrolled in the program. The inclusive practices listed in this course are beneficial to all students and should be present in all learning environments.

“After completing this course, ECE professionals will be able to identify important laws and current “best practices” regarding the inclusion of children with special needs in the classroom,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Participants will also become familiar with different types of special needs and begin to formulate a “vision for inclusion” to support children of all abilities and their families.”

