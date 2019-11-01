ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Mathematical Talk and Play

Duluth, GA, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR115: Mathematical Talk and Play as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users November 1-30, 2019.

By engaging in math at an early age, children develop critical thinking and problem solving skills which are used in all academic areas. In spite of the fact that research shows a correlation between mathematical competence and academic success, early care and education (ECE) professionals in North America spend more time building literacy skills than math skills. In the United States, children are estimated to receive up to 1,000 hours of literacy education in childcare environments before they start school, whereas, mathematical learning is limited to simple sorting, rote counting, and patterning.

Given that millions of children spend a considerable amount of time in early learning settings, ECE professionals have a tremendous opportunity to support and advance young children’s mathematical development before they start school. Unfortunately, many teachers lack the training and confidence needed to provide high-quality math instruction, so they downplay mathematics. As a result, children receive little or no high-quality math education and, as a result, they begin school catching up on math skills they should already know. For children from disadvantaged backgrounds, playing catch-up when they start school is even more profound, putting these children at risk of persistent low performance throughout their schooling.

This course presents practices and strategies for promoting mathematical talk and play in the early learning environment. Course participants will learn how to expand the early math curriculum beyond rote counting, sorting, and patterning activities by incorporating more advanced concepts such as stable order, one-to-one correspondence, order irrelevance, cardinality, and abstraction into children’s play and routines.

“Early childhood teachers can build basic math skills through mathematical talk, purposeful mathematical play, and by setting up the classroom environment to promote mathematical learning,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Course participants will learn why math is so important in early childhood and a number of strategies for incorporating more math learning throughout the early childhood curriculum, particularly through informal talk and play.”

CUR115: Mathematical Talk and Play is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

