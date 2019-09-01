ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Program Leadership: Staff Retention and Motivation

Duluth, GA, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers ADM112: Program Leadership: Staff Retention and Motivation as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users September 1-30, 2019.

Employees are much more likely to feel motivated when they are part of an organization with effective, dedicated leadership. An organization’s success begins with its leadership. But success is produced and maintained by the staff as they bring leadership’s vision and policies to reality. As an organization’s leadership improves, so does the sense of unity and common purpose among staff members. This course discusses the role that effective leadership has on staff retention and motivation.

Staff retention is one of the most troublesome issues facing child care centers and education related facilities today. In fact, child care centers have some of the highest employee turnover rates of any industry in the Unites States. A high employee turnover rate can add layers of stress to a manager’s job. Rather than focusing on improving your education program, you could end up spending too many hours on recruiting, interviewing, and training staff, not to mention dealing with personnel issues that arise when your staff members are not used to working together.

Quality leadership plays a critical role in the creation of an environment where employees are motivated and invested. Strong leaders purposefully focus on the needs of employees to ensure retention and consistent caregiving for the children enrolled in the program. Strong leaders purposefully focus on the needs of employees to ensure retention and consistent caregiving for the children enrolled in the program. Effective leader are able to enrich program quality and increase teachers’ motivation promoting a culture of improvement.

“Benefits of this course to managers include less time focused on hiring and training new employees, team cohesiveness, and parent satisfaction, which can lead to strong program enrollment,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Employee retention also has proven positive outcomes for young children who are able to create bonded relationships with consistent caregivers.”

ADM112: Program Leadership: Staff Retention and Motivation is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

