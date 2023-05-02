ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Safety in the Infant/Toddler Classroom ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI900: Safety in the Infant/Toddler Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users May 1-31, 2023.

ATLANTA, GA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI900: Safety in the Infant/Toddler Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users May 1-31, 2023.

Each year, about 31,000 children aged four and under are treated in hospital emergency rooms for injuries sustained in child care settings. Although accidents do happen, following safety regulations and precautions will reduce the number of injuries to children. Believe it or not, there is a potential for injury during every phase of the day in the infant/toddler classroom, from feeding and playing to sleeping and diapering. Unfortunately, many of the injuries that occur in child care settings each year could have been prevented fairly easily. By the end of this course, you will be aware of the basic safety practices to use when caring for infants or toddlers.

As an infant/toddler caregiver, you cannot prevent all of life′s bumps and bruises. However, you do have a responsibility to take steps to prevent injuries by establishing safety-related policies and practices and setting up a well-designed classroom environment. Unfortunately, each year thousands of children are injured in child care centers because their caregivers did not follow proper safety procedures or take the proper precautions. This course will cover a variety of safety-related practices and procedures designed to keep children safe and decrease the number of injuries as much as possible.

This course presents practices and recommendations for preventing injuries and reducing unnecessary hazards in the indoor child care setting. Participants will learn about various indoor health and safety risks, safe feeding and diapering practices, and the appropriate use of various equipment and materials in the early childhood environment.

“Minor bumps, bruises, scrapes, and sores are part of life, especially for infants and toddlers as they learn to move and navigate through their environments,” says says Leslie Coleman, Education Director of CCEI. “Even if you have been providing warm and loving care to infants for many years, it’s always good to refresh your knowledge.”

Safety in the Infant/Toddler Classroom is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

ChildCare Education Institute®, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

