ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Sensory Learning For All Ages

Duluth, GA, June 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI967: Sensory Learning For All Ages as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users June 1-30, 2018.

The point of “sensory learning” is not simply to use the senses, since nearly all human activities require the use of at least one or more of the five senses. In the early childhood environment, sensory activities are those that require or encourage children to think deliberately about and discuss what they see, hear, smell, touch, or taste. Sensory activities are primary tools for building vocabulary and encouraging experimentation, exploration, and discovery. In short, basic sensory activities in early childhood can help establish a lifelong love of learning.

Developmentally appropriate sensory and multisensory activities are used to develop skills and knowledge across all developmental domains, including:

  • Promote communication skills and build vocabulary
  • Develop social and emotional skills
  • Improve cognitive skills, including mathematical concepts
  • Encourage a love for learning and exploration
  • Increase knowledge of the physical environment
  • Practice fine motor skills

This course examines sensory experiences in the early childhood classroom and the benefits of these activities for young children. Participants will explore various ways of incorporating sensory learning into everyday activities, enhancing sensory learning centers, and appropriate methods of guidance. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to identify ways children benefit from sensory experiences, list ways for guiding developmentally appropriate sensory learning experiences and implement developmentally appropriate ideas and props used for sensory learning experiences.

“Sensory activities are an important part of the curriculum at all age levels, whether you are working with newborn infants, toddlers, preschoolers, or school−age children,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “At each age level, sensory activities can help achieve different developmental goals.”

CCEI967: Sensory Learning For All Ages is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
