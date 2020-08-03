Breaking News
ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on The Developmentally Appropriate Classroom

Duluth, GA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI350: The Developmentally Appropriate Classroom as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2020.

The developmentally appropriate classroom is a safe, respectful, stimulating environment in which each child can grow physically, socially, emotionally, and cognitively. Children learn by interacting with people, ideas, and materials that match their developing interests and abilities. They also learn through exploration and experimentation. Appropriate materials and activities should challenge young children to develop new skills and knowledge. Thus, developmentally appropriate should be challenging, but not too challenging.

Teaching practices in the developmentally appropriate classroom must meet the needs of individual children. Curriculum decisions should not be made based solely on age, gender, or cultural assumptions. Age is especially important, since parents and caregivers sometimes assume that the “manufacturer′s recommended age” on a toy means that the toy is developmentally appropriate for all children that age. It′s not. What is appropriate for one three−year−old may be totally inappropriate for another.

Developing and implementing a curriculum that meets individuals′ needs does not mean that you have to develop a separate curriculum for every individual. As ECE professionals will learn in this course, success in the developmentally appropriate classroom can be achieved—for the most part—through simple adjustments in the things teachers do every day

This course is designed to assist teachers in making appropriate decisions regarding teaching practices and curriculum. With a better understanding of the link between practices and developmental appropriateness, teachers will be able to set realistic expectations and goals and implement effective practices that will help meet the individual developmental needs of all children.

“Early childhood teachers should encourage children′s independence and exploration,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “However, caregivers also have a responsibility to promote appropriate social behavior, which includes maintaining a safe and orderly environment. Children should feel free to explore and experiment in their environments, but they must also understand that there are limits and rules.”

CCEI350: The Developmentally Appropriate Classroom is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

