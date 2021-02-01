Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR120: Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users February 1-28, 2021.

No matter how early childhood professionals structure the day, transitions are an inevitable part of working with young children. There is always somewhere to get to next, another activity to begin, or an activity to clean up.  Typical transitions in an early childhood setting include arrival, moving to snacks and lunch, cleanup, rest or naptime, moving to outside the classroom, and departure. Any time the class moves from one activity to another, there is a transition. And with each transition, there is a valuable learning opportunity that can be benefited from.

Brain research tells us that there are things that young children aren’t suited (or developmentally ready) to do. Near the top of that list would be being still and being quiet. Yet those are the two requirements traditionally imposed on young children during transitions.  Imaginative and developmentally appropriate transitions provide the children practice with following directions. Because they will be engaging and fun – two components that foster intrinsic motivation in children – the directions early childhood professionals offer will be those that the children want to follow.  These are important teaching opportunities that create situations where children practice following fun directions as a means of introducing and reinforcing the skill. They will feel more successful and confident, which fosters further practice of the skill in other areas of their lives.

The author of this course, Rae Pica, has been an education consultant, specializing in the development and education of the whole child and children’s physical activity, since 1980. Rae is one of the foremost child development experts in education. She is the founder and director of Moving & Learning (now Rae Pica Keynotes & Consulting) and the author of 19 books, including Teachable Transitions, which is the foundation for this course.

This course is designed to help early childhood professionals create realistic expectations for transitions. It will also provide a variety of developmentally appropriate transition activities that can be used in early learning environments. This course presents practical and fun methods for reducing the stress of daily classroom transitions. It explores effective transition strategies that ensure smooth progression through the daily schedule. The course also promotes the use of transitions as valuable learning opportunities that exist throughout the day.

“When teachers have a clear understanding of child development, they can create realistic expectations for children’s abilities and behaviors,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “Applying this knowledge directly to the planning of transition activities is the first step to addressing the challenges of transitions in the classroom.”

CUR120: Trouble-Free Transitions that Teach is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. This course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_CUR120.  Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments

  • 1
  • 11 
CONTACT: Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.