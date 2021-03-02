Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChildCare Education Institute secures five-year NCCRS renewal

ChildCare Education Institute secures five-year NCCRS renewal

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

The industry leader for online professional development continues to help early childhood educators be the best teachers possible

ATLANTA, GA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), the No. 1 online trainer for early childhood educators (ECE), has extended its affiliation with the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS). CCEI has been an NCCRS member since November 2010.

Thanks to the five-year renewal, students may articulate credit for their CCEI training at more than 1,500 colleges and universities across the nation based on National CCRS’ credit recommendations and in accordance with transfer policies established by the receiving institution.

“By achieving NCCRS recognition, CCEI can continue helping educators articulate credit for learning outside the college classroom,” says Maria Taylor, president of CCEI. “Whether you’re working toward your CDA Certificate, Director’s Certificate or Early Childhood Credential, you can be confident your investment is time well spent.”

CCEI is an online education company specializing in the creation, delivery, and administration of professional development curriculum for childcare staff, early childcare providers, school-age caregivers, early learning professionals and center administrators. To date, more than 19,000 people have graduated from one of CCEI’s certificate programs.

As part of the rigorous renewal process, NCCRS’ team of college faculty evaluators and subject matter experts thoroughly assessed CCEI’s curriculum. The panel of evaluators determined CCEI’s programs: present college-level material, follow a prescribed program of instruction taught by qualified individuals and include an appropriate method of evaluating student performance.

Since 1973, NCCRS has been evaluating training and education programs offered outside of traditional college classroom settings and translating them into college credit equivalencies.

For more information about CCEI, visit: www.cceionline.edu.

About ChildCare Education Institute

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachment

  • NCCRS Logo 
CONTACT: Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.