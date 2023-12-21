Palmetto Publishing’s Adds To Its Memoir Lineup With The Evocative Narrative of SILVER MITTENS

Charleston, SC, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a child, John and his brother consistently suffered emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents and stepfather. Now, John takes the brave step of sharing the story of his tumultuous childhood and exposing the truth of their lives.

“[Silver Mittens] is about how me and Ray tried to stick together through it all — and all the things Ray tried to do to make money to keep his dysfunctional family together,” said the author.

Mullen’s memoir SILVER MITTENS gives readers an in-depth look at how the two brothers faced unimaginable pain at the hands of their parents and survived. A significant savior in their chaotic and harrowing lives was sports — specifically, the Red Sox. John and Ray involved themselves in sports to stay out of their home as long as possible. A chance opportunity for John even turned into a lifelong passion for baseball.

“The crack of the bat; the popping sound the ball made when it hit the catcher’s mitt… [even] the roar of the crowd when the Red Sox scored. I’ve been a huge Red Sox’s fan ever since!”

About the Author:

John J. Mullen, a native of Lowell, Massachusetts, spent his formative years growing up with his brother Ray until their lives took an unexpected turn in high school. Forced to relocate to Lawrence from their mother’s involvement with her second husband, John found solace in sports as a means of escaping the chaos and abuse that plagued their home. At the age of 13, a neighbor took John to a Red Sox game, forever igniting his passion for the team. John has remained an unwavering and devoted fan since, finding refuge and joy in the hallowed grounds of Fenway Park.

