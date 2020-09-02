Children’s adventure story follows two siblings who bought a book as a birthday gift for their father and the strange men who wanted it too

‘The Birthday Gift’ by Kim Brack gets new marketing campaign

HOUGHTON LE SPRING, England, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a former teacher of nursery and primary school children, Kim Brack has always been keen on reading and storytelling. She wanted to encourage reading in children today and encourage parents to read to, and with their children from a young age. It is for this reason that she writes, “The Birthday Gift” (published by Xlibris UK in August 2019).

Set for a new marketing campaign, this children’s adventure story is about the siblings Jenny and Michael, who bought their father a book as a birthday present. However, there are two strange men who want this book too. They chase the siblings, tries to get the book, kidnap them and sends a ransom note to their parents demanding the book in return for the children. Will the two men get the book? What is the book all about and why does the two men wanted it?

An excerpt from the book:

“Fool,” said the first man, “you couldn’t even keep hold of the boy. Now they’ve got away with the book. Wait till the Boss hears about this.”

“This is an old fashioned children’s adventure story for 7-11 years old kids,” Brack says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from her writing of the book, she replies, “I want children to enjoy the story and develop a habit for reading.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Birthday-Gift-Kim-Brack/dp/1984591169.

“The Birthday Gift”

By Kim Brack

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 56 pages | ISBN 9781984591166

E-Book | 56 pages | ISBN 9781984591159

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

As a former teacher of nursery and primary school children, Kim Brack has always been keen on reading and storytelling. Reading opens so many doors and has given her so much pleasure. The joy and pride of the children in her classes in mastering reading is so great. She hopes to encourage reading in children today. Encouraging parents to read to, and with their children from a young age. Whatever the technology, she always believes that reading is important.

Xlibris Publishing UK, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving authors throughout the United Kingdom. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8620 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment