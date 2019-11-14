Breaking News
Children's Club 2.0; New Show Calendar Lead by New Event Director, Danelle Brown

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Children’s Club, the leading international exhibition of elevated lifestyle collections for children, announces a consolidation of their January and March shows into one strong February Super Show. After careful consideration of general market needs, along with brand and buyer survey feedback, Children’s Club will take place February 11th through the 13th at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York co-located with women’s shows, COTERIE, SOLE COMMERCE, FAME and MODA.

As market demands change and as the buying cycles at retail shift, moving to February will offer many benefits such as reducing travel frequency and cost, will create a solid environment for brands to showcase immediate product and debut seasonal collections and will now be in sync with both domestic and international schedules and sales cycles allowing Children’s Club to bring in the best offerings from around the world and maximize the buyer audience.

Leading the charge is new Event Director, Danelle Brown who joined Children’s Club back in February 2019. Danelle has been in the Children’s business for over twelve years overseeing sales and operations for brands such as Baby CZ by Carolina Zapf, Anais & I New York, Egg by Susan Lazar and most recently organic childrenswear brand Art & Eden.

“As a previous exhibitor at Children’s Club, I thought it most important to consolidate our show schedule to offer brands and buyers the best opportunity to maximize their time and efforts in New York. With one ‘Super-show’ in February, like the August edition, this historic trade show aims to invigorate the children’s apparel industry with innovative presentations and merchandising for the new experiential and digital retail landscape that we exist in.”

About Children’s Club | Children’s Club is an international exhibition featuring every category of children’s clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene. Children’s Club is an excellent opportunity to be seen by the medium to better children’s specialty retailers and boutiques.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS | Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

