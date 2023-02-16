Children’s Cosmetics Market Trends and Insights Information By Category (Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (Face Products, Eye Products, Lip Products, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)— Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Children’s Cosmetics Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Children’s Cosmetics Market Information By Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, And Region – Forecast till 2028″; the market will reach USD 1.795 Billion by 2028 at a 6.79% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

Cosmetics made specifically for young children are known as children’s cosmetics. They are applied to improve the look of certain facial characteristics. Cosmetics for children must be made of non-toxic materials and components and be safe for young children’s health. Additionally, they must be free of known allergens and chemicals that could interfere with endocrine function. Sometimes kids have a natural affinity for makeup, and their parents are content to let them dabble in fashion and beauty. Nail polish, perfumes, shampoos, blush, eye makeup, lotions, face makeup, lipsticks, and mascara are a few of the most popular cosmetics used on kids. Due to their safety and lack of toxicity, products made with naturally occurring substances are becoming more and more well-liked worldwide. Increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly goods is anticipated to fuel the children’s cosmetics market’s expansion over the forecast timeframe due to rising public awareness of sustainability.

It may result from growing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals on the environment and human health. However, the availability of cruelty-free children’s cosmetic products is still projected to support the market’s expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, rising girl demand for makeup will fuel market expansion throughout the projection period. Girls dominate the market because of the world’s growing westernization. Parents of young children are becoming increasingly concerned about skin care products’ efficacy because of the growing luxe lifestyle and skin care consciousness. The market, however, has been stimulated by children’s increasing everyday use of cosmetics items. Additionally, it is projected that rising R&D expenditures and accompanying technological advancements in the handling and economical manufacturing of skin products will support the market’s expansion.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8236

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2028 USD 1.795 Billion CAGR 6.79% Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Category, Product Type, Distribution Channel, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth of the e-commerce industry growing influence of social media and enhancing internet penetration

Market Competitive Landscape:

The foremost companies in the children’s cosmetics market are:

Nestle S.A.,

The Himalaya Drug Company,

Farlin Infant Products Corporation,

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company,

Townley, Inc.,

L’ORÉAL S.A.,

Puttisu-USA,

Foshan Akia Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

BABISIL,

Cotton Babies, Inc.,

Danone S.A.,

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The children’s cosmetic sector has grown rapidly due to rising consumer expenditure on kids’ cosmetics and big businesses’ wide choice of items. The demand for children’s cosmetics goods has increased due to high brand recognition of private labels and greater spending on commercials targeted at kids. Social media, appealing TV commercials, and internet accessibility have significantly influenced young consumers’ decisions to buy children’s cosmetics goods. The market forces include increased creative professions and children’s ease of access to cosmetics, supported by improved socioeconomic institutions. The surge in the knowledge of the most recent cosmetic launches and their different application methods among kids via social media platforms can contribute to the problem in the digital age.

Numerous cosmetics companies invest in developing children’s cosmetics that rigorously adhere to safety standards. Key players’ product portfolio expansions may accelerate the market for children’s cosmetics. Many market participants are starting digital marketing campaigns, developing interactive commercials, and exerting significant effort to promote their products via social media, all of which are likely to increase product demand. Consumers are drawn to e-commerce to purchase personal care by-products due to the expanding social media influence and increasing internet penetration. Consumer expenditure on children’s cosmetics is projected to rise due to the trend of giving kids cosmetics as gifts during holidays, birthday parties, and other celebrations. Manufacturers of children’s cosmetic goods have expanded their product lines in recent decades.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Children’s Cosmetics:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/children-s-cosmetics-market-8236

Market Restraints:

The synthetic chemicals found in cosmetics, such as pigment molecules, regulators, and other additives, can have serious negative effects on the body, including adverse reactions, acne or other skin conditions, the development of black patches, and many others. This may be because of the body’s ongoing accumulation of hazardous substances due to exposure to these goods for an extended period. Thus, these elements can alter their look permanently and help them stop using beauty products regularly, claims a study on the children’s cosmetics market.

COVID 19 Analysis

According to a market study on children’s cosmetics, rising interest in makeup may be a factor in rising sales. Parenting practices play a significant role in the children’s cosmetics business dynamics. Parents’ occupations frequently influence parenting. For instance, it has been discovered that children of beauticians are curious about various aesthetic-enhancing items. According to a study on the children’s cosmetics market, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the cosmetic sector and caused a considerable decline in the demand for children’s cosmetics. Additionally, the lockdown and extensive global economic slowdown in the initial quarter of 2020 drastically altered the customer spending pattern across the personal care and beauty industry.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8236

Market Segmentation

By product type, the market includes face products, eye products, and lip products. By category, the market includes organic and conventional. By distribution channel, the market includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online.

Regional Insights

Due to the rising demand for premium and luxury goods and the rising purchasing power of the public, North America dominated the global market in 2021. Additionally, according to market research, a growing number of renowned beauty product retailers in the area is one of the key factors influencing the size of the baby care market. Due to its rising economies, which include China and India, the Asia-Pacific region experienced the fastest growth. This is due to some factors, such as rising urbanization and living level and an increase in the percentage of working women, boosting the demand for the product. Due to the region’s customers’ growing acceptance of children’s cosmetics, Europe held the greatest proportion of the global marketplace. The rising demand for children’s cosmetics in Europe is also significantly attributed to ongoing product development. Another significant element driving the expansion of the children’s cosmetics sector in Europe is the predominance of beauty products. The second-largest market worldwide for children’s cosmetics was in North America.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8236

Discover more research Reports on Consumer and Retail Industry , by Market Research Future:

Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Makeup & Colour Cosmetics, Perfume & Fragrance, and Others), Form (Cream, Gel, Liquid, Powder, and Others), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, and Others) and Non-Store-Based], and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)- Forecast till 2030

Halal Cosmetics Market Research Report by Product Type (Hair care, skin care, color cosmetics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-based and Non-store-based), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW)–Global Forecast to 2030

Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Segmentation By Type (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup Cosmetics and Others), By Consumer Group (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based and Non-Store Based) – Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com