Check Presentation Holding check, left to right: The Children’s Council of Watauga County representatives Rhonda Russell, board chair; Elisha Childers, executive director; with local SECU leadership and advisory board members.

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to the Children’s Council of Watauga County (CCWC), a non-profit that facilitates programs and partnerships to bridge early education, health services, and family support to meet the needs of young children and families.

“The Foundation recognizes the positive impact that CCWC programs are making in the health and future success of North Carolina’s children,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “Their work brings families and the community together, and we hope that this grant will help the Children’s Council of Watauga County develop a successful pathway to identifying community priorities and strengths as well as expanding programs and services.”

“The Children’s Council is the Smart Start partnership for Watauga County and works to support young children during their first years of life, with a focus on children, birth to five,” said Elisha Childers, CCWC executive director. “We know that adverse childhood experiences have a lasting effect on a child’s healthy growth and development and affect multiple generations in their family systems. Every child deserves the opportunity to develop to his or her fullest potential in a community that supports and nurtures their growth. With the support of SECU Foundation, we have an opportunity to meet with children and families with lived experience, to learn from them, and to convene their communities on their behalf.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact-projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

