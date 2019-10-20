Chile army issues new curfew in Chilean capital Santiago as protests continue

The Chilean military declared another night-time curfew in the capital on Sunday as the government struggled to contain violent protests, looting and arson in the streets over recent fare hikes in public transportation.
