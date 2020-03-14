Chile bans large public events over coronavirus fears, ahead of planned protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced a ban on public events with more than 500 people on Friday, as the government tries to curtail the spread of coronavirus even as massive social demonstrations are planned in the coming weeks.
