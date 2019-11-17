Chile police stopped rescue workers helping dying protester: human rights watchdog

Chile’s independent human rights watchdog said on Saturday it would file a formal complaint for murder against police officers who allegedly prevented paramedics from attending a heart attack victim amid a protest Friday.
