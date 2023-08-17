Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB: COBA), based in Berwyn, PA focused on the exploration and future extraction of cobalt and copper, today announced that Duncan T. Blount, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24, 2023.

DATE: August 24th

TIME: 4:00pm – 4:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR

Available for 1×1 meetings: August 24th (4:30pm – 5:00pm ET) and August 25th (noon – 3pm ET)

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (“C3”) is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project, located in Chile’s San Juan mining district, one of the world’s few known primary cobalt districts. C3 has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

Safe Harbor Statement

