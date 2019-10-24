Chile’s Codelco resumes operations after union calls for end to strike

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s top copper miner, said it had resumed normal operations after its unionized workers struck a deal with government officials late Wednesday to end a day-long walk-off amid a week of raucous protests throughout Chile.
