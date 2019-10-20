Chile´s mining industry was running as normal despite the violent protests that have rocked the capital, Santiago, and other cities across the world´s top copper producer, Mining Minister Baldo Prokurica said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chile´s mining industry operating normally despite violent protests: minister - October 20, 2019
- Scottish court asked to delay ruling on PM Johnson’s Brexit extension request - October 20, 2019
- Chile army issues new curfew in Chilean capital Santiago as protests continue - October 20, 2019