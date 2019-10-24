Chile’s response to Pinera’s reforms: A strike and more protests

Students and state workers dispersed peacefully in cities across Chile late on Wednesday, following mass protests against inequality, even as President Sebastian Pinera pledged social reforms to try to quell days of rioting.
