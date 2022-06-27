Chill Medicated is Releasing 4 New and Improved Cannabis-Derived Topicals

Chill Medicated • New Topicals Out Now
DETROIT, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chill Medicated is dedicated to fighting inflammation and body pain, one body rub at a time. Chill is introducing four new and improved body rubs that help reduce muscle and joint aches. The new formulas offer more medicine for the same price. Their CBD and CBD-THC blend body rubs are powerful pain relievers that are applied to the skin and deliver relief right where the pain is while not getting the user high.
“We’re able to make even more powerful, more effective products at the same price,” Ryli Kant, Director of Marketing for Chill Medicated. “So we did. Rather than making higher profits, we’re passing the benefits on to our customers in the form of stronger medicines at the same prices to provide them with reliable relief.”
Chill Medicated’s CBD Body Rub, which is legal in all 50 states, contains 2000 mg of pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory CBD. Made with all-natural ingredients, this is a safe and effective way to reduce pain in muscles and joints.
RELAX Body Rub contains 500 mg of THC and 500 mg of CBD. In 10 to 15 minutes, this rub delivers the powerful pain relief of THC without the high. It’s perfect for moderate aches and pains when one doesn’t want to take another pill.
MAXX Body Rub contains 1000 mg of THC and 1000 mg of CBD. Ideal for helping with chronic pain, this rub delivers soothing relief quickly. Non-addictive and easy to use, it’s the perfect choice for anyone whose pain simply won’t go away.
EXTREME X Body Rub helps mitigate intense pain . 2000 mg of THC and 2000 mg of CBD make this a powerhouse for anyone suffering from extreme levels of pain anywhere in the body.
“Our mission is to relieve pain, inflammation, skin conditions, and other ailments with natural ingredients and the powerful medicines that cannabis provides us,” Kant said. “By keeping our body rubs all-natural, we help to change lives and move those in pain away from pain medications and other undesired methods of pain relief in a safe and effective way. Having the opportunity to increase the quality of life for those who are suffering is what drives us to continue doing what we do best.”
Chill Medicated is dedicated to providing high-quality, natural, plant-based wellness with a curated collection of cannabis-derived topicals. Pain may be inevitable, but suffering most definitely isn’t – with Chill Medicated! Their focus is strictly centered on providing the world with only the highest quality of topicals at an accessible price.
This drop released on Friday, June 24 and is available at select Michigan dispensaries, listed below.
3Fifteen Ann Arbor
3Fifteen | Morenci
3Fifteen | Camden
3fifteen | Davison
3Fifteen | Hamtramck
3Fifteen | Plainfield
3Fifteen | W Columbia Battle Creek
3Fifteen | W Michigan Battle Creek
Amazing Budz | Adrian
Amsterdam | Battle Creek
Ascend Wellness Ann Arbor
Ascend Wellness | Battle Creek
Ascend Wellness (MED) | Detroit
Ascend Wellness | Grand Rapids
Ascend Wellness | Morenci
Bazonzoes | Walled Lake
Bloom City | Sturgis
Cannaisseur Provisioning | Lansing
Canna Klub | Luzerne
Cedar Springs Cannabis | Cedar Springs
Choice | Jackson
Crave | Monroe
Crucial | Ferndale
Dispo | Bay City
Dispo | Romeo
Easton Craft | Ionia
Endo | Adrian
Exclusive | Grand Rapids
Exclusive | Kalamazoo
EZ Medz | Mt Morris
Fire Creek | Battle Creek
Flower Bowl | Corktown
Fluresh | Grand Rapids
Freddie | Clio
Green Genie | Detroit
Green Labs | Luna Pier
Green Pharm | Bay City
Green Pharm | Kalkaska
Green Pharm | Detroit
Green Tree Relief | Reading
Green Care | River Rouge
Hashish Boyz | Bay City
Hayat | Hazel Park
Heads Cannabis | Adrian
Herbology | River Rouge
Higher Love | Crystal Falls
Higher Love | Ironwood
Highwire Farms | Adrian
Houghton Lake Provisioning | Prudenville
Information Entropy | Ann Arbor
Jars | Grand Rapids
Jars | Mt Morris
Jars | River Rouge
Joyology | Centerline
Joyology | Grand Rapids
Joyology | Lowell
Joyology | Reading
Levels | Centerline
Levels | Muskegon
Lighthouse | Traverse City
Lindzys Med Station | Flint
Natures Remedy | Ferndale
Liv Wellness | Lake Orion
Lucky Buds | Crystal
Michigan’s Finest | Wayne
Mindright | New Baltimore
Mint | Coldwater
Mint | Monroe
Mint | Portage
Natures Remedy | Ferndale
Nirvana Center | Coldwater
Pinnacle Emporium | Camden
Pinnacle Emporium | Morenci
Planted Provisioning | Whitmore Lake
Premier Provisioning | Caro
Primitiv | Niles
Puff | Bay City
Puff | Madison Heights
Puff | Utica
Pure Cannabis | New Baltimore
Quality Roots | Corunna
Quality Roots | Monroe
Quest Cannabis | Whitmore Lake
Rair | Lowell
Shango | Lapeer
Skymint | Ann Arbor
Skymint | Big Rapids
Skymint | Coldwater
Skymint | Corunna
Skymint | East Lansing
Skymint | Flint
Skymint | Hazel Park
Skymint | Kalamazoo
Skymint | Lansing (Cedar)
Skymint | Lansing (Saginaw)
Skymint | Nunica
Skymint | Portage
Skymint | Saginaw
Skymint | White Cloud
Spark Cannabis | Caro
Stoned Goat | Osseo
The Fire Station | Marquette
The Flower Bowl | Inkster
The Flower Pot | Jackson
The Flower Pot | Michigan Center
The Greenhouse | Walled Lake
The Hempire Collective | Clare
House of Mary Jane | Detroit
The Jade Collection | Morenci
The Nest | Camden
The Tree House Provision | Cold Water
True Leaf | Lawrence
Urb | Monroe
Utopia Gardens | Detroit
Vibe | Inkster
Contact:
Email: info@chillmedicated.com
IG: @chillmedicated
FB: @chillmedicated
WM: Chill Medicated
Related Images
Image 1: Chill Medicated • New Topicals Out Now
Chill Medicated is releasing Four New and Improved Cannabis-Derived Topicals for Pain Relief
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
- Chill Medicated • New Topicals Out Now