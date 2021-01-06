Chime Successfully Executes Strategic Partner Program to Bolster Real Estate Sales Acceleration Platform

Growing technology ecosystem extends value of CRM to support agents, teams and brokerages amid rapid industry change

PHOENIX, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chime Technologies, an award-winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced the success of a dedicated technology partner program rolled out in 2020 and spearheaded by Randy Carroll, Strategic Partner and Channel Manager. Randy and the team at Chime thoughtfully identified seven innovative technology partners with complementary tools and services to offer a complete platform purpose built to support this industry. With an unwavering commitment to arming real estate professionals with the tools needed to most effectively do their job, the dedicated partner program is an extension of Chime’s proven approach to truly integrating systems for the betterment of the real estate community. To learn more about Chime’s partner program, please visit HERE.

With deep roots in real estate, the forward-thinking team at Chime keenly understands the challenges facing real estate professionals today. Through a thoughtful partner strategy, the team at Chime identified market leaders including Aidentified, Brokermint, Curaytor, Dippidi, PieSynch, Verse.io and Ylopo to bolster the platform and empower agents to focus on what they do best – market and sell properties. Unlike individual point solutions that lack the sophistication to deliver the efficiencies and automation needed to compete in today’s market, Chime uniquely offers an all in one platform to address critical pain points, effectively scale the business and support agents despite the rapid pace of change.

Chime’s partner program goes beyond the status quo of surface level integrations and siloed point solutions cobbled together for show. Instead, the product team maximizes the full potential of each best of breed partner to deliver a powerful technology stack critical for success this year and beyond. With a continued focus on helping agents close more deals without having to work harder, Chime looks forward to expanding its partner ecosystem this year.

“Automation across the buying and selling process has become lynchpin to safely and effectively doing business today. Through our valued partnerships, Chime is well positioned to support agents from lead generation to transaction management in one, integrated platform,” said Randy Carroll, Strategic Partner and Channel Manager, Chime. “We will continue to seek out like minded organizations, built on innovative technology and dedicated to serving the real estate industry, to arm agents with the tools needed for long term success.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact [email protected] or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .