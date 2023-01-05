DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.
An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.
CONTACTS:
Michelle LaSpaluto
919 972-7115
ir@chimerix.com
Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com
Nick Lamplough / Dan Moore / Tanner Kaufman
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449
