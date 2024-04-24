DURHAM, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, and to provide a business overview.
To access the live conference call, please dial (646) 307-1963 (domestic) or (800) 715-9871 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 1246220. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company’s most advanced clinical-stage development program, ONC201, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma.
CONTACT:
Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
[email protected]
- Keiretsu Forum Sponsors Quix Labs at the Innovation Funders Showcase During Angel Capital Association’s Annual Summit - April 24, 2024
- Travere Therapeutics and CSL Vifor Announce European Commission Approves FILSPARI® (sparsentan) for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy - April 24, 2024
- HOOKIPA Pharma Announces FDA Clearance of its Investigational New Drug Application for HB-700 for the Treatment of KRAS-Mutated Cancers - April 24, 2024