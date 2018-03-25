China air force drills again in South China Sea, Western Pacific

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s air force has held another round of drills in the disputed South China Sea and the Western Pacific after passing though Japan’s southern islands, the air force said on Sunday, calling such exercises the best preparation for war.
