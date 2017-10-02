China Air Purifiers Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2022

Breaking News
Dublin, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “China Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, Ion & Ozone, HEPA, and Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

China air purifiers market is set to expand further due to increasing consumer awareness, rapid urbanization and surging pollution levels in the country.

Increasing cases of respiratory diseases caused by various pollutants in the air, spiking emissions from automobiles and emergence of portable air purifiers are expected to boost demand for air purifiers in China over the course of next five years. Moreover, growing demand for air purifiers from commercial sector due to increasing incidences of bacterial infections and other communicable infections is anticipated to thrive China air purifiers market during forecast period.

China Air Purifiers Market report discusses the following aspects of China air purifiers market:

  • China Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
  • Segmental Analysis – By Filter Type (HEPA + Activated Carbon, HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone, Ion & Ozone, HEPA, and Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential & Industrial)
  • Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
  • Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

  • Increasing Consumer Spending on Lifestyle Products
  • Surging Usage of HEPA Technology
  • Emergence of Portable Air Purifiers
  • Increasing Incidence of Respiratory Diseases
  • Growing Demand for Air Purifiers from Commercial Sector

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Air Purifiers Market Overview

5. China Air Purifiers Market Outlook

6. China HEPA + Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

7. China HEPA + Activated Carbon + Ion & Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

8. China Ion & Ozone Air Purifiers Market Outlook

9. China HEPA Air Purifiers Market Outlook

10. China Electrostatic Precipitator Air Purifiers Market Outlook

11. China Activated Carbon Air Purifiers Market Outlook

12. China Other Air Purifiers Market Outlook

13. Supply Chain Analysis

14. Import-Export Analysis

15. Market Dynamics

16. Market Trends & Developments

17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

18. China Economic Profile

19. Competitive Landscape

20. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • ADA Electrotech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd.
  • Austin Air China
  • Beijing Yadu Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Blueair (Shanghai) Sales Co. Ltd.
  • Daikin (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
  • Honeywell (China) Co. Ltd.
  • LG Electronics (China) Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Ecology Systems Company Limited
  • Philips (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
  • Sharp Electronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

