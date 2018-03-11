China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening his grip on power

BEIJING (Reuters) – China removed presidential term limits from its constitution on Sunday, giving President Xi Jinping the right to remain in office indefinitely, and confirming his status as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong died more than 40 years ago.
