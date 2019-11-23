The United States is the world’s biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese government’s top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world’s biggest source of instability - November 23, 2019
- The U.S. is the world’s biggest source of instability: senior Chinese diplomat - November 23, 2019
- Pope Francis visits Japan, bearing anti-nuclear message - November 23, 2019