Factory activity in China shrank in August for the fourth month in a row, official data showed on Saturday, as the United States ramped up tariff pressure and domestic demand remained sluggish.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China August factory activity shrinks for fourth month: official PMI - August 30, 2019
- China’s service sector activity grows at quicker pace in August: official PMI - August 30, 2019
- Argentina curbs banks’ access to pesos amid growing market turmoil - August 30, 2019