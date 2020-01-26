China bans wildlife trade nationwide due to coronavirus outbreak

China banned wildlife trade nationwide in markets, supermarkets, restaurants, and e-commerce platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s market watchdog, agricultural ministry, and forestry bureau said in a joint statement.
